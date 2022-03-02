One of the lorries involved has overturned and come to rest on its side, blocking all lanes. A large spillage has also been confirmed following the crash shortly after 5am.

Cumbria Police, fire, ambulance services and National Highways traffic officers are in attendance.

National Highways expect the northbound motorway to remain shut for some time.

A spokesman said: “The closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a collision involving a van and heavy goods vehicle which has overturned.

"We're working at the scene and clear-up and recovery is being arranged.”

Diversions are in place but delays are building on approach.

Pictures from the scene show the overturned lorry blocking the carriageway, as well as a white van that has been badly damaged in the crash.

The scene of the M6 crash this morning (Wednesday, March 2)

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit M6 at J36, take the A590 to Brettargh Holt junction

- Follow A591 to Plumgarths Roundabout, take the 3rd exit A5284 to Kendal

- At A6 Sandes Avenue, turn left

- Follow the A6 northbound towards Shap Toll Bar junction

- At the junction, turn right on to the B6261 and then turn left to rejoin the M6 at J39