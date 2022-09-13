National Highways will be starting to install gantries between junctions 23 (Haydock Island) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) of the M6 this month (September 2022).

The new signs will “provide key information to motorists while travelling, keeping them safe and ensuring journeys run smoother”.

To safely carry out this work, the agency said they needed to close the M6 between junctions 23 and 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will the overnight closures take place?

The overnight (9pm and 6am) closures will take place over two weeks.

The dates, locations and carriageway closures are the following:

- Tuesday, September 13 to Thursday, September 15: M6 northbound junctions 23 to 26 closed

The M6 will be closed between junctions 23 and 26 as gantry installation begins (Credit: National Highways)

- Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22: M6 southbound junctions 26 to 23 closed

National Highways said clearly signed diversion routes would be in place for each closure.

The agency warned nearby residents may notice more noise in the area than normal when the gantries are installed.

What have National Highways said?

“We’ll be making every effort to reduce the noise as much as possible and will be following industry best practice,” a spokesman said.

“Nonetheless, we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We always aim to work to schedule. However, unforeseen circumstances such as poor weather may mean changes occur at short notice and this may change the dates above.”

“When the scheme is complete messages on the gantries will be operated from our Regional Operations Centre. Radar technology and cameras will be used to detect the speed, volume and flow of traffic. The information informs an optimum speed that is displayed on the signs, keeping traffic moving and reducing congestion.

“The signs can also be altered manually by Regional Operations Centre staff in the event of an accident or debris on the road.

“Operations centre staff can close a lane to protect a live lane breakdown and to create a path for emergency service vehicles to access the incident.