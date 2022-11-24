M6 traffic delays after crash near Warrington
There are long delays on the M6 southbound after a crash this morning (Thursday, November 24).
One lane (lane 1 of 4) is currently closed due to recovery work after the accident close to Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington.
The closure is in place from junctions 21a (Manchester, M62 interchange) and 21 (Warrington, A57), with congestion back to junction 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield).
National Highways say the travel time through the affected stretch of motorway is around 45 minutes.
The lane closure is expected to be lifted at around 9am.