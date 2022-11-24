One lane (lane 1 of 4) is currently closed due to recovery work after the accident close to Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington.

The closure is in place from junctions 21a (Manchester, M62 interchange) and 21 (Warrington, A57), with congestion back to junction 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield).

National Highways say the travel time through the affected stretch of motorway is around 45 minutes.

One lane is closed after an accident on the M6 southbound between junctions J21A and J21 this morning (Thursday, November 24)

The lane closure is expected to be lifted at around 9am.

North West Motorway Police said: “We have a report of an road traffic collision on M6 southbound between j21a and j21.

"A number of lanes are compromised but traffic is getting past. There are tailbacks and patrols are making to scene.”