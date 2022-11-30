M6 traffic delays between Preston and Wigan
There are delays on the southbound M6 after a van broke down near Wigan this morning (Wednesday, November 30).
One lane is closed (lane one of three) whilst recovery work takes place between junctions 25 (Bryn) and 24 (Ashton In Makerfield).
Congestion is currently back to junction 26 (M58 Orrell interchange), with slow moving queues traffic back to junction 27 (Standish).
National Highways say they expect normal traffic conditions to return by 9.30am.
No injuries have been reported at this stage.