Police have shut lane 3 of the motorway in both directions between J26 (M58) and J27 (Standish, Parbold).

The closure is to allow emergency repairs to the central barrier after a crash shortly after 9am.

All traffic was stopped and held until around 9.25am whilst police and paramedics responded to the accident and debris was cleared from the the northbound carriageway.

National Highways report that there is currently around four miles of congestion on the southbound approach and slight delays to northbound traffic.

The agency tweeted: “One lane remains closed with queuing traffic due to emergency barrier repairs on M6 both ways between J26 M58 (Orrell Interchange) and J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish).

"Congestion to J25 (Bryn) heading North. Also back to Charnock Richard Services heading South.

"The accident occurred Northbound where barrier damage and debris ended up on the opposite side.”