M6 traffic updates after crash closes lanes between Standish and Wigan
A crash has led to delays on the M6 between Standish and Wigan this morning (Friday, December 23).
By Matthew Calderbank
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 9:51am
Two lanes were briefly closed southbound after a crash involving two cars between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) at around 8.50am.
Police and Highways traffic officers attended and the scene has now been cleared.
Greater Manchester Police has not said whether anyone was injured at this stage.
The crash led to queuing traffic and delays of around 15 minutes for those passing the scene.