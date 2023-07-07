News you can trust since 1853
M6 traffic updates as two lanes are closed due to overturned lorry

There are long delays on the M6 near Warrington after a crash involving an overturned lorry this morning (Friday, July 7).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:35 BST

National Highways say northbound traffic is being held and two of three southbound lanes are closed while emergency services work at the scene.

The agency said repair work will be carried out on the central reservation after a vehicle crashed into a lorry, with the lorry overturning and blocking the motorway.

The lane closures are between junctions 20 & 19 near Warrington and delays are building from J21A (M62), adding around 50 minutes to journey times.

Lanes 1 & 2 (of 3) are currently closed on the #M6 southbound between J20 & J19 near #Warrington due to a collision involving an overturned HGV
Disruption is expected to continue until around lunchtime, say National Highways.

A spokesperson said: “A vehicle has had a collision with a HGV. The road is temporarily closed northbound while emergency services work on scene.

"Lanes restrictions are in place on the southbound carriageway due to central reservation damage.”

It’s not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

Lanes 1 & 2 (of 3) are currently closed on the M6 southbound between J20 & J19 near Warrington due to a collision involving an overturned HGV

There were already delays on the M6 after traffic was stopped for around 40 minutes near Thelwall Viaduct due to a ‘medical incident’ earlier this morning.

All lanes were later re-opened but some delays remain due to residual congestion.

More to follow...

