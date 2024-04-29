'Major disruption' for rail passengers as all lines through Wigan North Western are closed
All lines through Wigan North Western station were closed on Monday morning, according to National Rail, and “major” disruption was expected until 2pm.
They have reported there is a power issue affecting the overhead wires and Network Rail engineers are currently investigating the issue.
It is affecting Avanti West Coast services between Edinburgh/Glasgow Central and London Euston, Northern services between Blackpool North/Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street, and TransPennine Express services between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street.
Rail tickets are being accepted on alternative services in the North West and rail replacement transport is in operation between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street, while it has also been requested to run between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western and between Wigan North Western and Preston.
People are being urged to check online before they travel, with National Rail’s website providing details on the current situation.
