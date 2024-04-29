'Major disruption' to last all day as train services at Wigan North Western are cancelled
All lines through the station were closed on Monday, according to National Rail, and “major” disruption was expected for the whole day.
Network Rail engineers have been investigating the issue and are busy working to repair damage to electric wires in Coppull.
It is affecting Avanti West Coast services between Edinburgh/Glasgow Central and London Euston, Northern services between Blackpool North/Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street, and TransPennine Express services between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street.
Rail tickets are being accepted on alternative services in the North West and rail replacement transport is in operation in both directions between Wigan North Western and Preston, calling at Euxton Balshaw Lane and Leyland stations.
People are being urged to check online before they travel, with National Rail’s website providing details on the current situation.
