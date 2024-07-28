Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan’s bus services are set to be reviewed as transport bosses look to build on the benefits of bringing services under local control.

Network reviews will be carried out by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), working with local authority partners to gather the thoughts of communities, elected members and businesses.

They will begin in Wigan and Bolton – the first boroughs to get Bee Network bus services.

Elected representatives sitting on local transport committees and forums will influence any changes made, with priority given to the ideas that deliver the biggest benefits for the most people in Greater Manchester, taking funding and resources into account.

Changes could include the introduction of new bus routes, later and earlier services

It follows Greater Manchester becoming the first area in the country to bring buses back under local control in almost 40 years, with accountability forming a key element of the region’s flagship Bee Network.

Franchising has already seen the introduction of later buses on some routes, better joining them up with the last trains and trams.

Extra buses have also been rolled out, designed to improve punctuality and reliability on services, as well as providing extra capacity.

All areas of Greater Manchester will be reviewed within three years, with the order mirroring the roll-out of bus franchising.

A programme of thematic reviews – for example opportunities for night buses, orbital services or priority routes – will also get under way from January next year.

Strategic network reviews are among a range of options for making changes to public transport services in the region.

Some changes can be implemented relatively quickly, while others will take longer due to current bus service legislation and some could require formal consultation.

Smaller operational interventions, such as timetable, minor route or fleet changes, can be introduced in around one to three months, addressing performance issues around punctuality and reliability.

Changes that “grow” the existing Bee Network – such as additional frequencies, trips, capacity or minor route changes – fall under a fast-track process, meaning they can be put in place within around six months.

The 24-hour transport pilot getting under way from September with new night bus services in parts of Greater Manchester – including the V1 between Leigh and the city centre – is an example of this.

Strategic network reviews will deal with more substantial, in-depth changes to the network. Under current legislation, these will likely take between 12 and 18 months and could require consultation.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport at Wigan Council, said: “It has been great to see our local buses here in Wigan borough come back under local control.

“With the upcoming trial of the V1 as a 24-hour service creating better links between Leigh and Manchester and the exciting proposition of the Metrolink connecting to our borough, we are already seeing the benefits.