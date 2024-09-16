Major Wigan road closures: five for motorists to avoid
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
A580 until 6am September 21, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A580 both directions Golborne Roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M6 until 6am October 12, moderate delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further three closures were begoinning over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 30, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).
A580, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 7, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
