A motorway near Wigan was closed in both directions after a man fell from a bridge.

The incident happened on the M58, near junction four for Skelmersdale, at around noon on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the air ambulance landed on the road.

The motorway was closed in both directions following the incident and there were reports of queues of traffic building up in the area.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: “Shortly before 12pm today, we received a report that a man had fallen from the motorway bridge.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the motorway may be closed for a while.

“We know it can be really frustrating when your journey is delayed, but we ask that you please avoid the area and find an alternative route to allow the emergency services privacy to work.”

At 2.30pm, police confirmed the man had been taken to hospital and the motorway had reopened.