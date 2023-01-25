Miracle escape as car flips onto its roof near a school during Wigan morning rush hour
A motorist escaped unscathed and other casualties were avoided when an out of control car flipped onto its roof during the morning rush hour.
The crash, which is believed to have involved a second vehicle, took place at 8.20am on Wednesday January 25 on Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, not far from St John’s CE Primary School as pupils were making their way there.
Thankfully no pedestrians were caught up in the incident.
Emergency service vehicles were called to the scene but the driver had not come to any harm.