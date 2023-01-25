News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Miracle escape as car flips onto its roof near a school during Wigan morning rush hour

A motorist escaped unscathed and other casualties were avoided when an out of control car flipped onto its roof during the morning rush hour.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 4:34pm

The crash, which is believed to have involved a second vehicle, took place at 8.20am on Wednesday January 25 on Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, not far from St John’s CE Primary School as pupils were making their way there.

Thankfully no pedestrians were caught up in the incident.

Hide Ad
Read More
Provisional trial date set for man accused of Wigan dad Liam Smith's brutal murd...
A witness's image of the crash aftermath on Lamberhead Road
Most Popular

Emergency service vehicles were called to the scene but the driver had not come to any harm.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that a man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and was in custody for questioning.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.