The crash, which is believed to have involved a second vehicle, took place at 8.20am on Wednesday January 25 on Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, not far from St John’s CE Primary School as pupils were making their way there.

Thankfully no pedestrians were caught up in the incident.

A witness's image of the crash aftermath on Lamberhead Road

Emergency service vehicles were called to the scene but the driver had not come to any harm.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that a man was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and was in custody for questioning.

