Bus passengers are benefitting from more frequent services in the latest round of improvements to the Bee Network.

From this week, the 582 between Bolton and Leigh changes from operating every 12 minutes to every 10, Monday to Saturday daytime, with evening and weekend improvements too.

The V1 also sees peak services increase, running every four minutes between 7am and 8am on weekdays from Leigh to Manchester.

(L-R): Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner; Fatima Bangoura, a former Our Pass Ambassador now using the 18-21 pass; Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Applications are open for the new 18-21 bus pass – a 28-day travelcard costing £40, which is half the price of adult fares and the equivalent of £1.43 per day for unlimited travel on Bee Network buses.

More people are said to be choosing public transport, with journeys up by 12 per cent year on year on buses brought under local control in September 2023 and a 14 per cent increase on services that joined in March 2024.

Greater Manchester aims to boost bus passenger numbers by 30 per cent by 2030 and for 50 per cent of all journeys to be made by public transport, walking or cycling by 2040.

The Greater Manchester Strategy set out a 2030 pledge to ensure 90 per cent of residents are within a five-minute walk or wheeling distance of a bus or tram that comes at least every 30 minutes.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “Our region has the fastest growing economy in the UK and the Bee Network will continue to play a vital role as we look to build on our plans set out in the Greater Manchester Strategy to make the next 10 years the best decade for our region since the Victorian era.

“While the Bee Network is already delivering a much improved service compared to the non-franchised system it replaced, with more punctual, frequent, affordable and cleaner buses, we are always looking at how we can improve the experience for everyone travelling with us, and to encourage people to use the bus more often.

“These proposals include enhanced and expanded bus routes, more night buses and half price bus travel for our young people, alongside commitments to revisit free round-the-clock travel for people using concessionary passes, with a second trial in November this year.”