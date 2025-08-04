Motorists alerted to 6 roadworks on major Wigan routes
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place and expected to carry on this week:
M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 26 - lane closure for barriers – permanent.
M6, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm August 9 to 5am August 11, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for signs – erection on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 23, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers – permanent.
M6, from 10pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 23 to 25 – lane closures and slip road closures due to inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is not included in its schedule.
