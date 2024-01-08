News you can trust since 1853
Motorists escape uninjured after lorry and car collide near Wigan crossroads

The occupants of a car and an HGV escaped unscathed following a collision near a busy Wigan junction.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Tailbacks were caused when the lorry and smaller vehicle were involved in the crash shortly after 2pm on Monday January 8 on Preston Road close to its junction with Cross Street and not far from Standish crossroads.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said that, happily, no parties were injured, that details were exchanged between the drivers and that the incident was soon declared over with traffic flow returning to normal.

