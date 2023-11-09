Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill after a collision between two cars on an infamous hump-backed bridge.

The drivers suffered only minor injuries in the crash at 5.20pm on Wednesday November 8 and did not require hospital treatment.

But long tailbacks developed through Shevington and Orrell because of the logjam at the Gathurst canal crossing.

The two cars wedged side by side on Gathurst canal bridge

For years there have been stand-offs between motorists at the bridge, which only has room for a single file of vehicles at a time and gives priority to traffic heading towards Shevington but whose signage is frequently ignored by Orrell-bound drivers.

There have been mounting calls for traffic lights to be installed there.

One witness told Wigan Today: “There was a crash on Gathurst bridge and it caused a right old queue.

"Neither would shift at first and a couple of frustrated drivers who were stuck in the traffic went over to argue. In the end both moved their cars and the traffic got going again.”

Shevington resident Tim Woodward said: “These accidents are waiting to happen all the time. Cars coming down from Shevington get to the bridge and some of them ignore the sign to give priority to oncoming traffic.

"Some follow in the wake of another car which has legitimately begun driving over the bridge before oncoming traffic appears round the bend. And to be fair some Orrell-bound motorists commit to going over when the coast appears clear but then cars coming down at speed appear before they’ve cleared the bridge.

"It must happen umpteen times every day and I’m not surprised there’s been a proper collision. There’s potential for even more serious accidents if something isn’t done.

"When the bridge was being repaired several years ago they put up temporary lights and controlled the traffic perfectly. I wouldn’t be the first to suggest lights’ being installed permanently, but there seems to be resistence to this in some quarters.”

