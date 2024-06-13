Motorists urged to expect delays on Wigan motorway
Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays while police deal with an incident on a stretch of motorway.
Two lanes are closed on the M6 Northbound between junction 25 (Bryn Interchange) and junction 23 (Haydock).
Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to an hour with six miles of congestion.
People are also being advised to find an alternative route if possible.
