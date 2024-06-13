Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan motorists are warned to expect major delays while police deal with an incident on a stretch of motorway.

Two lanes are closed on the M6 Northbound between junction 25 (Bryn Interchange) and junction 23 (Haydock).

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to an hour with six miles of congestion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...