Motorway delays after a collision in Wigan

The inside lane on the M6 northbound was shut after an incident involving a lorry and a dark blue Renault on the afternoon of Tuesday November 16.

National Highways North West took to social media to warn motorists.

They said: "One lane between Junction 24 for Ashton-in-Makerfield and Junction 25 for Wigan has one lane closed due to a collision.

The collision has forced one lane to be closed

"There is heavy traffic on the approach from Junction 23 at Haydock along with slow traffic from Junction 21 at the Croft Interchange."