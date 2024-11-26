Multiple pile-up in M6 rush hour traffic at Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Nov 2024, 08:18 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 08:43 BST

Morning rush hour traffic through Wigan has been badly disrupted by a collision involving several vehicles on the M6.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between Standish and Orrell (junctions 27 to 26) which took place at around 7.10am today (November 26).

The North West Ambulance Service says that there were two casualties – both from the same car – who appear to have sustained relatively minor injuries although at least one of them was taken to Wigan Infirmary for assessment.

National Highways says that one lane has been closed and CCTV footage shows long tailbacks are already developing.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as 60-minute delays are predicted by the organisation.

