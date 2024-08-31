Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 24-hour bus pilot which will see services running between Manchester and Leigh throughout the night will begin this weekend.

Night buses will run on the V1 route, as well as the 36 between Manchester and Bolton, from September 1 as the Bee Network looks to support the night-time economy and its workers.

The trial will see services run at least every hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and on most bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both routes also serve areas which were among the first to be taken over by the Bee Network in September 2023, and whose buses are now under local control for the first time in nearly 40 years.

(L-R) Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester; Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester; Mark Wantling, Chief Infrastructure Officer at the University of Salford; Nigel Featham, Managing Director at Go North West.

Night buses will also use the same capped bus fares first introduced in 2022 to provide a simplified ticket offer consistent across all bus services in Greater Manchester.

The year-long trial will provide 24-hour connectivity for around 135,000 people living within a five-minute walk from the two routes – including students and people working in the hospitality, healthcare and logistics sectors. The routes also connect with taxi ranks, Starling Bank Bikes and e-scooter stations, supporting options for onward travel.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Ensuring that everyone working in our night-time economy can access safe, reliable, around-the-clock public transport is hugely important as our thriving region continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says people have been "crying out" for better night-time buses

“We know that people have been crying out for better night transport, and it was clear to us that Greater Manchester can only realise its potential as a catalyst for growth if we have the right infrastructure to get people to and from employment centres whatever the time, day or night.

“Night buses will provide a lifeline to those working in this vitally important sector, which includes health and social care, bars and clubs, distribution centres, where shifts can go on into the night and early morning when public transport options are scarce and personal safety may be a concern.

“I am delighted that tens of thousands of people in Greater Manchester will now be able to benefit from this pilot from Sunday onwards, and it is just another example of the Bee Network providing the platform to develop the services that best serve people and businesses across our city region.”

Among those set to benefit from the night bus services will be students, with both the V1 and 36 passing the University of Salford and providing further connectivity with the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University campuses in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the new academic year, new and returning students will also be able to access a revamped Greater Manchester’s Good Night Out Guide which is running for a third successive year.

The guide provides tips on how to plan before a night out – including journey planning – as well as advice on what to do if things go wrong and where students can go for support.

The Guide will be handed out to students during their welcome weeks and freshers' fairs, to help ensure those unfamiliar with going out in Manchester are still aware of what to do if something does go wrong.

Mark Wantling, Chief Infrastructure Officer at the University of Salford: “Our growing student numbers and campus expansion plans mean that an efficient transport network is crucial to our connectivity - I’m delighted to see this new night bus service launching right on our doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As one of the biggest organisations in Salford, the University plays a significant part in the economic health of Salford and Greater Manchester. Many of our students live, work and socialise around the area, and the new bus will provide a safe and cost-effective way to travel in and out of Manchester.”

According to the Greater Manchester Residents Survey carried out in February, more than a quarter of people said a lack of public transport at night has prevented them accessing opportunities including work, night classes, socialising or accessing late-night healthcare services.

The safety of passengers and staff onboard the night bus services remains vitally important, and the launch of the pilot will see TravelSafe Support and Enforcement Officers (TSEOs) deployed to provide extra reassurance and visibility to the night services.

TSEOs have been patrolling onboard Bee Network buses and at interchanges since the launch of the first Bee Network franchised services in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All night buses will be equipped with high quality CCTV cameras, and rivers will be in regular communication with both their operational control room and TfGM’s 24/7 operational control centre.

As part of the pilot scheme TfGM is also partnering with Strut Safe, a volunteer-operated support line which offers people a friendly voice to keep them company when walking between a bus and their front door.

Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: “Providing late-night bus services was one of our ambitions when developing the Bee Network and it’s a core part of the overall plan to improve public transport in all parts of Greater Manchester.

“Safe, reliable and affordable transport is essential to enabling Greater Manchester’s sustainable economic growth and higher productivity and our night-time economy plays a huge role in this. With hundreds of thousands of people working late and into the early hours, it’s only right that we offer better public transport options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety and security of our passengers and hard-working staff is of paramount importance to us with our TravelSafe Officers providing a visible presence to go alongside on board CCTV and the support of organisations such as Strutsafe.

"We continue to explore the potential for further action to improve safety, and the perception of safety, across public transport and active travel as part of our zero tolerance towards crime and antisocial behaviour.”

The V1 and 36 have been chosen due to their proximity to key night-time economy employment sites, such as hotels, bars and clubs, hospitals and distribution centres. They also serve areas with high numbers of people less likely to own a car and more likely to use public transport, including students.

The night-time economy is a major part of Greater Manchester’s economy, with 358,000 people working in jobs or businesses that are significantly active at night, accounting for around 33 per cent of the Greater Mancunian workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sacha Lord, Night-Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester said: “Late night public transport is central to maintaining our position as a leading 24-hour European night-time economy. That is why I have made this a huge priority of mine since becoming Greater Manchester’s Night-Time Economy Adviser.

“Now that the Mayor has brought buses under local control, the Bee Network has given us the opportunity to deliver bespoke, timetabled services that work for our customers in a way that was not possible before franchising was introduced.

“From 1st September, the V1 and 36 bus services will provide 24-hour connectivity for around 135,000 people living within a five-minute walk. Late night workers will pay the same as those who work in the day and will finally have a cheap, sustainable and safe way to get home from their shift.

“I want to thank all colleagues from TfGM, GMCA and within our business community for getting us to this point and encourage all active at night – whether that be for work or leisure – to utilise these services so we can prove their viability and roll them out across the city-region.”