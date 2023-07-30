Named Your Car Can’t Say No, the campaign from Safer Roads Greater Manchester (SRGM) warns there is no safe level of drinking or drug use for drivers.

It highlights getting behind the wheel while under the influence means there is an increased likelihood of being in a collision which can have serious – and potentially fatal – consequences.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin

The campaign is led by a series of videos showing seemingly sober people approaching their car in human form, which begins to have a back-and-forth conversation with them and advises them against driving.

Each person ignores their car’s advice and “gets behind the wheel” by hopping on their back, before suddenly being brought back to reality having crashed their car, without realising how drunk they were – even the morning after drinking or taking drugs.

Safer Roads Greater Manchester strongly recommends having none for the road.

The organisation says the way alcohol affects you depends on the type and amount you are drinking, what you have eaten recently, your stress levels, your weight, height and so on. The same applies for legal and illegal drugs.

Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s head of highways, said: “Anyone who decides to drive after drinking or taking drugs must be prepared for the consequences that follow. They are putting themselves and others in danger, and also risk ending up with a criminal record, a driving ban or a prison sentence.

“While some of the videos we are sharing as part of the Your Car Can’t Say No campaign are intentionally light-hearted, the issue at their centre is a really serious one. Each of the drivers shown in the videos are confronted with the reality of the consequences of their actions.

“I hope this campaign encourages people thinking of having a drink to leave their car at home and stay safe because the likelihood of getting caught, or causing real harm to themselves and others, are high, and the risks are simply not worthwhile.”

In 2022 drink and drug driving arrests in Greater Manchester doubled compared to 2019.

Data published this week by the Department of Transport showed an estimated 240 fatal drink-drive collisions in 2021 across the UK, which is the highest level since 2009.

Superintendent Gareth Parkin said: “Drink and drug driving is one the ‘fatal four’ alongside speeding, use of mobile devices and the failure to wear seatbelts. Simply put, drink and drug driving costs lives.

“Any amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your judgement or ability to drive safely, so make sure you allow enough time before getting behind the wheel.

“You’re more likely to engage in risk-taking behaviour after drinking, which can mean your driving is more dangerous. This puts you and other road users at risk, with often devastating consequences.

