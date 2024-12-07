The long-awaited electrification of the railway route between Bolton and Wigan is set to “go live” on January 1.

The £100m Network Rail scheme involved electrifying the route and carrying out signalling improvements between Lostock Junction and Wigan North Western station.

The upgrade promises longer, quicker, quieter trains and much reduced emissions.

Overhead electricity lines will go live between Lostock and Wigan on January 1

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “As part of our ongoing programme to upgrade the line between Wigan and Bolton, the railway line from Lostock Junction to Wigan North Western has been electrified.

“As of midnight on January 1, the overhead line equipment suspended above the track along the entire railway corridor will be live and energised.

“To enable the energisation of the line there will be no trains running from December 31 at 10.30pm until January 1 at 1.30pm on the line between Lostock Junction and Wigan North Western.

“The stations along the railway corridor, including Westhoughton, Ince and Hindley, will be completely closed on New Year’s Day to ensure the safety of the travelling public as we prepare for energisation of the line, with our workforce working overnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Check before you travel at National Rail.”

A warning was given about the transformed nature of the railway corridor due to the upgrade.

It said: “It is extremely dangerous for any person to be in close proximity (nine feet) of the overhead line equipment.

“There is no danger to any persons, provided they do not enter onto railway land and are always more than nine feet away from the overhead lines.

“This includes the use of any tools, plant or materials that may encroach onto Network Rail land or air space, which could place them in serious danger. “We would also like to advise of the risks that could arise from the use of ladders, scaffolding, cranes, hosepipes, kites, fishing rods and the emission into the atmosphere from flammable gases and vapours on or adjacent to the Network Rail boundary.

“The overhead lines carry 25,000 volts of electricity and should be considered live and dangerous at all times.

“The electrified lines are always on, so you must always stay off.

“Please be aware of this significant change to the railway environment and stay safe.”

Network Rail thanked "lineside neighbours” for their support and patience as they delivered the project.