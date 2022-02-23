New speed sign at Wigan blackspot could prove a life-saver

There have long been complaints about the speed of motorists travelling along Parsons Walk and Park Road, close to Wigan town centre.

It has been a particular concern as the road passes many houses, Mesnes Park and key venues such as the Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan Youth Zone and Wigan and Leigh College.

Councillors Phyll Cullen and George Davies with the new sign

There have been a number of serious accidents, including one a few months ago where a van crashed into guard rails under the railway bridge on Park Road.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies has previously called for something to be done to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

And after the van smash, he joined forces with Wigan West councillor Phyll Cullen to raise the issue with the police and Wigan Council’s traffic management team.

After a couple of meetings, it was agreed that a new speed-activated sign would be installed to slow traffic approaching the railway bridge from the town centre.

It is now in place and they hope it will encourage drivers to watch their speed in the busy area.

Coun Davies said: “Parsons walk and Park Road consists of the Thomas Linacre NHS clinics, a toddler group and entrances to Mesnes Park, and these roads have sharp bends leading to the railway bridge, so a big thank you for the new activated sign similar to that on the inward approach to the town centre.

“I urge drivers to think positive and slow down, especially near bends, and put pedestrian safety first at all times.”

Coun Cullen added: “We welcome this new speed-activated signal but we still have a small minority who drive and continue to endanger life. Slow down near all bends and public places.”