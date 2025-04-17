New timetable will increase train capacity from Wigan to Manchester
Train operator Northern is reminding customers to check before they travel, with timetables changing on Saturday May 18.
While the majority of timetables will remain similar to the current times, there will be changes to train times on some key routes, along with a few extra services across the network.
The new timetable will see more capacity created on busy lines, including Blackpool to Manchester Airport, Wigan and Bolton to Manchester among others.
There are several tools available to help customers plan their journeys:
- Northern’s timetable comparison tool: Compare existing and future timetables to identify changes that may impact travel plans
- Northern app: Access real-time updates, purchase tickets, and receive notifications about service alterations
- National Rail Enquiries journey planner: Check for timetable changes, engineering works and plan journeys
Alex Hornby, commercial and customer director for Northern, said: “Customers will really start to feel the benefit that these extra carriages will bring, with more seats available to take advantage of on some of our busiest routes across the network.
“We’ve also been able to reinstate some early morning and late evening journeys that have previously been lost in places as a result of long-term engineering work coming to a finish, which is fantastic news.
“Whilst the majority of our train times will be similar to what they are now, I’d still encourage customers to plan and ahead and check before you travel.”
For the full explanation of what’s changing, and to view the updated timetables, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change
