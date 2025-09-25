Plans for a new travel hub have been approved, boosting park and ride capacity for passengers on the guided busway.

The new hub in Tyldesley will create an extra 99 parking spaces, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and accessible spaces.

It will be built on Astley Street, close to Leigh guided busway, to meet the increased demand for spaces at the existing park and ride site nearby.

Improved pedestrian access to the guided busway – which is due to benefit from more frequent services during the morning peak and extra buses from Manchester in the afternoons – will also be provided, together with new street lighting and CCTV.

The existing Astley Street park and ride, which provides 46 spaces and three disabled bays, will get a new designated pick up and drop off area, two extra accessible car parking spaces, covered cycle parking, delivery lockers and a new office for staff.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “Together with local councillors we organised public meetings in Tyldesley, responding to concerns from the local community about parking linked to the busway. We listened closely and were left in no doubt about the need for improvement – and this new travel hub is the result.

“Park and rides play a vital role within the Bee Network, encouraging more people to use our joined-up public transport system, while also reducing congestion on our roads and helping to clean up the air in Greater Manchester.

“Demand for parking at Tyldesley park and ride has increased due to the success of the Leigh guided busway – including our popular night bus pilot. This new travel hub will provide the extra capacity the local community has been asking for, encouraging more people to travel sustainably.”

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, said: “It’s brilliant to see the Tyldesley park and ride and travel hub project moving forward. With more than triple the current parking capacity, this development will significantly improve access to public transport and ease the parking pressures in Tyldesley town centre.

“Enhancing connectivity is essential to tackling congestion, supporting local business and encourage more people to choose sustainable travel all while helping Tyldesley town centre grow and build on its existing offer. I’m really looking forward to seeing construction begin in early 2026.”