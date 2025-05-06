Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has submitted a planning application for a new Travel Hub in Tyldesley to help more people access the Bee Network and boost the numbers of people using public transport by providing improved park and ride facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed new Travel Hub will create 99 additional parking spaces – including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and accessible spaces – and will be built on Astley Street, south of the Leigh Guided Busway to meet increased demand for spaces at the existing park and ride nearby.

Improved pedestrian access to the guided busway will also be provided as part of the plans alongside new street lighting and CCTV to help people feel safer when using the site at all times of day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing Astley Street Park and Ride, which provides 46 spaces and three disabled bays, will also be given a new designated pick-up and drop-off area, two extra accessible car parking spaces, covered cycle parking, delivery lockers, and a new office for Guided Busway staff.

The hub aims to increase public transport use

GM Major Andy Burnham said: “Park and Rides play a vital role within the Bee Network by encouraging more people to use our integrated public transport system, while also reducing congestion on our roads and improving air quality.

“The success of the Leigh Guided Busway, including the trial of night buses, has seen demand for parking increase at Tyldesley Park and Ride. This expansion will improve access to bus services and provide the capacity needed to encourage more people to travel more sustainably. We listened to a strong call from the community on this, they asked and we have responded.”

In total 148 car parking spaces would be provided at the proposed hub, including accessible bays and EV charging spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following planning approval, work is expected to start in early 2026 and complete by the summer.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt said: “It’s fantastic to see things progress to the next stage with the Tyldesley Park and Ride and the Travel Hub.

“With more than three times the current parking capacity, this new provision will improve access to public transport and help to alleviate the existing parking pressures in Tyldesley town centre.

“Better connectivity is key to reducing congestion on our roads, supporting local growth and encouraging more people to use public transport.

"I look forward to seeing work begin in early 2026.”