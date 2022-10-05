The rail company will resume services tomorrow (Thursday) before facing further disruption at the weekend.

On Saturday (October 8), striking staff will again force Northern to suspend most of its services across the region.

Services are also expected to be affected on Sunday (October 9), particularly in the morning when trains are scheduled to run later than usual.

Expect severe disruption and plan ahead, warn Northern

Northern said it expects ‘severe disruption’ across the network and is urging customers to plan ahead - especially those who plan on catching the first and last trains of the day.

"Our advice is not to travel on these dates,” it warned.

“There will be NO Northern services on Wednesday and very limited services on Saturday and Sunday.

Northern has cancelled ALL of its services across Lancashire and the North West today (Wednesday, October 5)

"On Saturday, October 8, only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead - especially the first and last trains of the day.

"Remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.”

What if I already have tickets?

If you have a ticket for the days when strike action is taking place, you can still use the ticket for travel the day before, or up to and including two days after.

Further disruption is expected at the weekend when strike action resumes on Saturday, October 8

Tickets for Wednesday, October 5 will be extended for travel up to and including Friday, October 7.

Tickets for Saturday, October 8 will be extended for travel up to and including Tuesday, October 11.

Why are train staff striking?

Railway workers are staging a walk out today in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.

Today, picket lines are mounted outside railway stations across the UK as union leaders warned that the long-running dispute remains deadlocked.

As well as Northern services, the train drivers’ strike will affect operators across the country, including Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express, which serve the North West.

Rail companies not involved in the strike will be running trains, but these are expected to be busy.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "We do not strike lightly but are prepared to dig in as we seek a fair deal on pay, job security and conditions in the face of cuts, economic collapse and a cost-of-living crisis at the hands of this chaotic Tory Government.

“With more strikes and wider industrial action in the offing this week, it’s time for ministers to get wise and act now to deliver a fair deal which will halt a winter of rail misery across the network.”

What do the rail companies say?

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “It is incredibly disappointing that, for the second time in five days, we face disruption on our railways, with businesses once again being affected, thousands of people at risk of being unable to travel to work or school, and doctors’ appointments being missed.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is punish the very people unions claim to stand up for and push passengers further away.