Train passengers will soon be able to collect their parcels at a borough railway station.

Northern plans to install lockers at 50 stations – including Hag Fold – following a deal with Quadient, which can be used for deliveries from major carriers including Royal Mail, DPD, Evri and UPS.

They will be in place by the end of September, with plans to have lockers at another 30 stations by spring.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our stations are at the heart of the communities they serve and as such they are the perfect base for other popular services that people require.

A Parcel Pending by Quadient locker will be installed at Hag Fold station

“Access to parcel delivery lockers at stations is something our customers have told us makes their life easier, as they combine travelling with collecting or dropping off their parcels.

“Quadient has a great reputation for customer service and we are delighted to partner with them to bring their services to thousands of our customers each and every day.”