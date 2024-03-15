Picket line in Wigan as rail contract workers plan to strike over pay and conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by Carlisle Support Services are due to take industrial action on Saturday.

They have said they plan to mount picket lines in Manchester, Leeds and Wigan.

About 150 workers, including ticket barrier staff, are involved in the dispute, which involves pay, union recognition and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch at a meeting in Wigan to discuss several strikes taking place last year

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members are once again taking strike action against a company who has shown no regard for their staff and is not willing to settle this dispute.

“We will continue our industrial campaign until we can reach a negotiated settlement.