PICTURES: Collapsed sewer opens up huge hole in Wigan road

One of Wigan's busiest roads could be closed for as long as TEN DAYS after the emergence of a huge hole.



Council highway engineers blocked off Bridgeman Terrace, between Swinley Road and Mesnes Street, after a "void" appeared in the carriageway.

Diversions in place due to the hole in the road

The road will be closed until further notice – it could be up to 10 days due to the size of the sewer collapse.

The diversion is still in place up along Central Park Way.

Town hall officials say that while the road has been closed there is still pedestrian access along the thoroughfare.

And businesses are said to be still trading as usual.

A closer look at the hole which has opened up

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the disruption and council engineers are expected to release a further update later.