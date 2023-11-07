News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Pictures of overturned police van and stricken taxi after early morning Wigan road smash

Three people were taken to hospital after a police vehicle on a 999 call was in collision with a taxi.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 08:21 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 17:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The van with two officers – one male and one female – on board ended up on its side following the crash at Laithwaite Road’s junction with Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, shortly before 6am on Tuesday November 7.

Pictures taken just after the accident show both stricken vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The occupants of both vehicles managed to scramble from the wreckage unaided and were described as “walking wounded” by other emergency service personnel.

Most Popular
The police van on its side moments after the smash on Laithwaite RoadThe police van on its side moments after the smash on Laithwaite Road
The police van on its side moments after the smash on Laithwaite Road
Read More
pictures of pupils, staff and events at Britannia Bridge Primary School, Ince (1...

First aid was administered before they were taken to Wigan Infirmary for a check-up or further treatment.

A spokesman for Wigan fire station said that the van had been on its way to an emergency with its blue lights flashing when the smash took place with a Skoda Enyaq electric car.

While not required to rescue the occupants, firefighters did give medical help and made the vehicles safe by disconnecting the batteries.

The stricken taxi on Laithwaite RoadThe stricken taxi on Laithwaite Road
The stricken taxi on Laithwaite Road

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 6am on Tuesday November 7, a police van collided with a vehicle on Laithwaite Road, Wigan whilst responding to a different incident on blue lights.

“Emergency services attended the scene shortly after and thankfully injuries sustained by all were only minor.”