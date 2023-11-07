Three people were taken to hospital after a police vehicle on a 999 call was in collision with a taxi.

The van with two officers – one male and one female – on board ended up on its side following the crash at Laithwaite Road’s junction with Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall, shortly before 6am on Tuesday November 7.

Pictures taken just after the accident show both stricken vehicles.

The occupants of both vehicles managed to scramble from the wreckage unaided and were described as “walking wounded” by other emergency service personnel.

The police van on its side moments after the smash on Laithwaite Road

First aid was administered before they were taken to Wigan Infirmary for a check-up or further treatment.

A spokesman for Wigan fire station said that the van had been on its way to an emergency with its blue lights flashing when the smash took place with a Skoda Enyaq electric car.

While not required to rescue the occupants, firefighters did give medical help and made the vehicles safe by disconnecting the batteries.

The stricken taxi on Laithwaite Road

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 6am on Tuesday November 7, a police van collided with a vehicle on Laithwaite Road, Wigan whilst responding to a different incident on blue lights.