Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the death of a man who was hit by a lorry after falling from a Wigan motorway bridge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M6 was closed the M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish), causing severe tailbacks, while an air ambulance attended and paramedics worked at the scene.

The casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M6 shut off by police - the carriageways have now re-opened in both directions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man sadly died on the M6.

“Our officers were called to the northbound carriageway just after Junction 27, close to Wrightington, at 10.55am today (November 7) following reports a man had fallen from a motorway bridge and been struck by a Scania HGV.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

“His family are aware of the tragic news.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out. It has since been re-opened.”

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from the force’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with all those impacted by it.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 386 of 7th of November, 2023.”

An NWAS spokesperson said: “We attended to a patient who had fallen from a motorway bridge.

“A response vehicle, two advanced paramedics, a doctor, and an air ambulance attended the scene.

“The patient was taken to hospital by road in a serious condition.”

The southbound carriageway reopened at around 1pm and was followed by the re-opening of the northbound carriageway at around 2pm.