Police confirm a man has died after plunging from Wigan motorway bridge
The M6 was closed the M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish), causing severe tailbacks, while an air ambulance attended and paramedics worked at the scene.
The casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man sadly died on the M6.
“Our officers were called to the northbound carriageway just after Junction 27, close to Wrightington, at 10.55am today (November 7) following reports a man had fallen from a motorway bridge and been struck by a Scania HGV.
“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the man was sadly pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
“His family are aware of the tragic news.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner in due course.
“The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out. It has since been re-opened.”
Sgt Martin Wilcock, from the force’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with all those impacted by it.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 386 of 7th of November, 2023.”
An NWAS spokesperson said: “We attended to a patient who had fallen from a motorway bridge.