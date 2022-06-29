Officers have been assisting Wigan Council and DVSA enforcement in Ince making sure each vehicle is compliant with regulations.

A social media post by GMP Traffic said: “XT51 has been assisting on a day of action in company with the local authority and the DVSA.

Traffic patrols in Ince