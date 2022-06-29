Police patrols in Wigan crack down on numerous unsafe road vehicles

Police patrols have been at large in Wigan ensuring cars are safe to be on the roads.

By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:39 pm

Officers have been assisting Wigan Council and DVSA enforcement in Ince making sure each vehicle is compliant with regulations.

A social media post by GMP Traffic said: “XT51 has been assisting on a day of action in company with the local authority and the DVSA.

Traffic patrols in Ince

"Numerous vehicles have been reported for various offences and two vehicles up to now have been prohibited from travelling any further until defects rectified.”