Since August last year, its services across the North of England were struck by 42 bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and railway embankments.

Its carriages also collided with 27 “substantial items” including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes deliberately placed on the track. One of the prams was at Ince, Wigan

Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks in the last 12 months.

The train operator has released the information – including a map showing the location of each incident – as part of an on-going appeal to raise awareness of how dangerous this criminal activity is.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking.

"The impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.

“We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group.

“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”

In February, one of Northern’s drivers, Ian Birch, was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Clifton, Greater Manchester.

In June, a 15-week-old baby, Esme Emmerson, was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on approach to Hull, East Yorkshire.

As part of Northern’s on-going fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police is being installed on its trains. Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.

Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: "This photograph provides a startling visual which brings to life the danger involved in throwing things onto the tracks.

"Safety on the railway is our priority. This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible."