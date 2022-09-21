Revealed: the dozens of potentially lethal attacks launched against the area's trains
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks in the last 12 months.
Since August last year, its services across the North of England were struck by 42 bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and railway embankments.
Its carriages also collided with 27 “substantial items” including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes deliberately placed on the track. One of the prams was at Ince, Wigan
The train operator has released the information – including a map showing the location of each incident – as part of an on-going appeal to raise awareness of how dangerous this criminal activity is.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking.
"The impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.
“We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group.
“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”
In February, one of Northern’s drivers, Ian Birch, was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Clifton, Greater Manchester.
In June, a 15-week-old baby, Esme Emmerson, was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on approach to Hull, East Yorkshire.
As part of Northern’s on-going fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police is being installed on its trains. Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.
Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: "This photograph provides a startling visual which brings to life the danger involved in throwing things onto the tracks.
"Safety on the railway is our priority. This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible."
Anyone who witnesses items being thrown at trains or sees someone placing items on the track should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.