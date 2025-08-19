Drivers in and around Wigan have eight National Highways roadworks on motorways and A-roads in the area to be aware of in the coming weeks.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6 until 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6 until 6am August 22, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 23 to 25 – lane closures and slip road closures due to inspections.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays : M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for signs – erection on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 25, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent.

M6, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 6, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.

A580, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 5, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction – bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 10pm August 30 to 5.30am September 5, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 23 to 26 – carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.

