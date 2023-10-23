News you can trust since 1853
Road closures: five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and next.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads
M6, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 28 to junction 26 - lane closure for communications.

A580, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M60, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 westbound, junctions 11 to 10 - lane closure and slip road closure for maintenance works.

M6, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to junction 27 - lanes two and three closure and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

