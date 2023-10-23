Road closures: five for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for communications.
M6, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 28 to junction 26 - lane closure for communications.
A580, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.