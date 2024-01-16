Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways major roadworks projects to heed over the next fortnight.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

A580 until 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6 until 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.