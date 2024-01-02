Drivers in Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 28 to junction 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 20, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.