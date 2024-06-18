Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Wigan will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming two weeks.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

A580, until 6am June 24, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 8pm June 25 to 5am June 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M60 clockwise junctions 11 to 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm July 1 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to J26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.