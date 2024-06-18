Road closures: four for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
A580, until 6am June 24, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M6, from 8pm June 25 to 5am June 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M60 clockwise junctions 11 to 12 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm July 1 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to J26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
