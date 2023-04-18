And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 -lLane closure for inspection/survey.

M6, from 9pm April 1 to 5am May 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 - 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.