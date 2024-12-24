Road closures: just one for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty
Published 24th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Drivers in and around Wigan will only have one National Highways road closure to watch out for over the next two weeks.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Few repairs take place over the Christmas and new year holidays but Wigan was also recently celebrating the completion at last of the Smart motorway upgrade between Orrell and Croft on the M6 so there is very little needing repairing on this freshly refurbished stretch now anyway.

M6, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

