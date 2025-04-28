Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wigan will have nine road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 8pm April 4 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J25 to J27 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm April 28 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J22 to J23 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J27 to J26 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm April 30 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 – lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 – lane closure for electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 6 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Amey.

• M6, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 10 to junction 12 – carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A580, from 9.30pm May 12 to 5am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J24 to J23 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.