Road closures: seven for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the following planned closures:
M6 until 6pm March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9.30am March 19 to 3.30pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 27 entry slip road Lane one closure at top of slip due to BT works.
M6, from 8pm March 19 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm March 23 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
M6, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 9pm March 25 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm March 28 to 5am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.