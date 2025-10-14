Road closures: six for Wigan drivers to be aware of over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.
M58 until 6am October 22, moderate delay: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 10pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 23 to 25 – lane closures for electrical works.
M62, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 25, slight delays: M62 both directions junctions 12 to 10 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 21 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 – lane closures for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are included in its schedule.