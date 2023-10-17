Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight
Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9pm, October 16 to 6am, October 23: moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 21A-26, lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• M6, from 9pm, October 19 to 5am, October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 26 to junction 27, lane closure for inspection/survey.
• M6, from 8pm, October 30 to 6am, November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, carriageway closure for communications.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.