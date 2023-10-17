News you can trust since 1853
Road closures: three for Wigan drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wigan will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Wigan drivers are warned of three road closuresWigan drivers are warned of three road closures
• M6, from 9pm, October 16 to 6am, October 23: moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 21A-26, lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm, October 19 to 5am, October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 26 to junction 27, lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 8pm, October 30 to 6am, November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27, carriageway closure for communications.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

