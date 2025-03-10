Road closures: two for Wigan drivers to contend with on M-ways and A-roads
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.
M58, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.