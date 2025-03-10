Road closures: two for Wigan drivers to contend with on M-ways and A-roads

By Clara Margotin
Published 10th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Drivers in and around Wigan will only have two National Highways road closures to watch out for in the days ahead.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.placeholder image
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

M58, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice