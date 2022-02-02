Road to Wigan Pier works to drag on until late April

The Wigan Observer revealed in June last year that major works were about to start on the section of Wallgate between the town centre railway bridge and the Pier buildings to install new cycling and walking facilities, improve lighting and create better crossings.

At that time the council said that it would take approximately 20 weeks to complete, meaning it would be done just before Christmas.

But the project is now scheduled to end in April - more than doubling the original completion time.

The carriageway out of Wigan down to one lane

During its first few months the works caused a great deal of traffic congestion and led to a number of companies in the Wallgate and Miry Lane industrial estate areas complaining that it was affecting their businesses because it was taking so long for people to get to and from locations using Wallgate.

Things have improved markedly since then as two lanes were restored on the inward carriageway although a new narrowing of a section was implemented last week to allow for works, parts of the surface are very uneven and the development of the pavements and cycle lanes continue.

But there are still periods when the road is narrowed down to one lane for safety reasons.

Developer Step Places which is carrying out the regeneration of the Pier buildings said it was due to resume works once the road changes had been completed, the understanding being that that would be mid-January. But with the Wallgate project extended, the local authority says it is continuing to work in partnership with the Pier developer to accommodate its site works.

The works were predicted to have been finished before Christmas

Aidan Thatcher, acting director for economy and skills at Wigan Council, said: “When the work is complete there will be a well-connected, safe and accessible cycling network linking local areas to Wigan town centre, allowing residents and commuters to travel by bike or on foot.

“It is a key priority for us to improve our cycling and walking routes across the borough which will not only make it easier and safer for people to move around but will help to tackle congestion and air quality. If we leave the car at home every for short journeys, we can all contribute to reducing congestion and improving the air quality around where we live.”