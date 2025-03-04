Roadworks on Wigan motorways and major A-roads
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6 until 3pm March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 lane closures due to barrier repairs.
M62 until 6am March 7, slight delays: M62 both directions J12 to J10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 9pm March 6 to 5am March 7, slight delays: A580 both directions Haydock Island to A580 - lane closure for electrical works.
M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 21, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
