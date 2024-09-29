Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road closures

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge on September 30 to October 4 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Bryn Road South, Ashton-in-Makerfield, will be closed outside house number 45 on October 3 between noon and 3pm.

Warrington Road, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge on October 5 for one night between 10pm and 6am.

Lowton Road, Golborne, will be closed outside house number 57 on October 24 between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Winstanley Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield will be closed on November 15 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Church Lane, Lowton, will be closed at its junction with Newton Road on November 17 between 9am and 3pm.

Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, will be losed outside house number 137 on November 18 between 7pm and 11pm.

Resurfacing schemes

B5238 Whelley, Wigan, will continue to be closed from its junction with Great Acre to its junction with Plantation Gates on consecutive Sundays September 29 and October 6, between 8am and 7pm.

Ormskirk Road, Wigan, will be closed from outside House Number 526 to its junction with Ellesmere Road on consecutive Sundays on 22nd September and 29th September between the hours of 08:00 and 17:00

Stadium Way, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Scot Lane to the adoption limit from October 7 to 9 between 10pm and 5am only.

Wigan Lane, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Springfield Street to its junction with Penson Street on consecutive Sundays on October 13 and 20 between 8am and 5pm.

Pepper Lane, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Preston Road to its junction with Almond Green Avenue on consecutive Sundays on October 13 and 20 between 7am and 7pm.

Bridge Street, Hindley, will be closed from its junction with Market Street to its junction with Castle Hill Road on consecutive Sundays on October 27 and November 3 between 8am and 5pm.

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on consecutive Sundays on November 17 and 24 between 8am and 5pm.

There are four other major schemes that should be mentioned.

Network Rail’s electrification of the railway, which started in April, is continuing to affect traffic on Ince Green Lane at Ince.

And Cadent will be replacing old gas pipes on Whelley next month which will require temporary two-way traffic signals from October 19 to 27.

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green electricity connection - ENW is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have started and there will be rolling two-way lights. The scheme will progress onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude by February.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works begin on September 30 and are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion will be Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative. Works will be paused between December 2 and January 6 and continue from January 7.

Events

Standish Christmas Market - Cross Street and Market Place will be closed for Standish Christmas Market on Saturday November 30 to December 1 between midnight and midnight.

Pemberton Christmas Market - Chapel Street will be closed for Pemberton Christmas Market on Sunday December 1 between 6am to 6pm.